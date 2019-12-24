Leftover sprouts, unwanted jams or tins? Where to donate your leftovers this Christmas

The Collier Row foodbank in at St Edwards Church, Market Place, Romford. Nicola Sharp, Ian Stirk, and Joan Sheehan, Picture:Paul Bennett. Paul Bennett

Soup kitchens and food banks in Havering, Redbridge and Brentwood are in need of your unwanted dry foods.

Have you got more Christmas leftovers than you can fit in your freezer? Received too much chutney and jam this year? Whether your pantry is in need of New Year clear out or you are looking for a little extra help this Christmas, we've put together a list of food banks and delivery points across east London and west Essex in need of donations.

Brentwood

Breakthru Church, The Christian Centre, 165 Hanging Hill Lane Hutton CM13 2QH, open Mondays and Thursday 10am to 12pm, 01277 229189.

Doddinghurst Road Community Church, 56-60 Doddinghurst Road, Brentwood, CM15 9EH, open Tuesdays and Mondays, 11am-1pm, 01277 224528.

For these two soup kitchens, you can drop off food at same location and times or at Sainsburys, William Hunter Way, between 8am and 9pm, in the box at the front of the store.

A wide range of items urgently needs at these banks, including Christmas supplies, tinned meat pies, noodles, tinned fish (salmon, tuna, sardines), instant coffee, as well as toiletries, detergents and other items listed for other banks,

Romford and Collier Row

Romford Baptist Church, Main Road, RM1 3BL. Open Mondays 12pm-2pm.

St. Edward's CofE Church, Market Place, RM1 3AB. Open Wednesday 10.30am-12.30pm.

The Ascension Church, Collier Row Road, RM5 2BA, Fridays 12.30pm,-14.30pm

You can drop off food at all the locations and times above including Thursdays-Fridays from 10am-12pm as well as Tesco Extra, Roneo Corner, Monday-Saturday, 9am-10pm, at the front of the store.

For these banks, they have plenty beans, pasta, soup and cereal but need more long life milk, instant coffee, tomato ketchup, tinned spaghetti, tinned fruit and custard.

Large donations should be deliverred to the The Ascension Church location as there is a car park there.

Harold Hill

Harold Hill Foodbank, Unit 1, Guardian Business Centre, Faringdon Avenue, RM3 8FD, open Monday-Friday, 10.20am-1.30pm, 01708 386323.

You can drop off donations for this food bank at Tesco Extra, Gallows Corner, 24 hours, behind the checkout

Waitrose, Upminster, open 7.30am- 9.30pm and Foodbank Centre, Faringdon Avenue, 10.30am-1.30pm Monday-Friday at the receptionist desk.

They urgently need UHT fruit juice, tinned custard, rice pudding, tinned meat, tinned fruit, instant mashed potato, sponge puddings and jarred pasta sauces, and they don't need any beans or pasta.

Rainham

Rainham Foodbank, 35a New Road, RM13 8DR. Open Mondays 6pm-7.30pm and Fridays 3.30pm-7pm, 01708397484

Hornchurch

Holy Cross CoE, 260 Hornchurch Road, RM11 1PX. Open Wednesdays between 10am-12am, 01708 397484.

For Hornchurch and Rainham, please drop off items at Sainsbury's, Highstreet, Hornchurch, Tesco, Airfield Way, Hornhcurch, between 8am-10pm and Tesco Extra in Bride Road, Rainham which is 24 hours. They have plenty of beans and sugar but are in needs of tea bags, died pasta, UHT milk, tinned fruit and cereals.

Ilford

Jubilee Church, 14 Granville Road, IG1 4JY. Open Mondays, 1pm-2pm, Tuesdays 12pm-1pm, Wednesdays 2pm-4pm and Saturdays 10am-1pm.

TCL ReUse Centre, Unit 1, 330 - 348 Uphall Road, IG1 2JJ. Saturdays 11am-1pm - this is a food parcel collection point only.

New Testament Church of God, Netley Hall, Netley Road, IG2 7NP. Open Tuesday 7pm-8.30pm

Gracevine Community Church, Cranley Road, IG2 6AG. Thursdays 4.30pm-6.30pm - this is a food parcel collection point only.

To donate please drop off at Jubilee Church at the hours above, Christ Church, Wanstead Place Tuesdays-Fridays, 9am-1pm in term time, and Saturdays and Sunday between 9am and 12pm as well as Sainsbury's in Barkingside, Ilford, and Newbury park, Tesco Ilford, Halifax in High Road, Ilford and in High Street, Barkingside, the Co-op in High Road and Waitrose in South Woodfood all in their opening hours.

The Ilford banks need UHT milk, tinned meat, tinned fruit, instant coffee, rice pudding, custard, tinned spaghetti and troiletries.

There are other ways to help too, you can donate to the Trussell Trust as a one off payment, a monthly payment or volunteer as your local bank. The trust relies completely on the community to support those struggling this Christmas, so any leftover packaged Christmas puddings or mince pies definitely do not go a miss!

Food banks may be closed on national holidays, so check with the Trussell Trust first.