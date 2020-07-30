Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears Ken Mears

The government scheme to kick start the hospitality industry means half price meals out throughout August.

As Eat Out to Help Out stickers and posters start to appear in the windows of restaurants, cafes and bars in Havering, diners are advised to look out for the logo.

The government scheme allows those eating out to benefit from a 50 per cent discount, up to a maximum of £10 per person, on food and non-alcoholic drinks, any Monday to Wednesday in August – and no voucher is required. Diners can take advantage of the offer as many times as they like during the month.

Which establishments have signed up for the scheme in Havering?

The Hideout, Cafe Fino, Small Talk Tearooms, BB’s Coffee and Muffins, Della Continental, El Mexicana, Opera Restaurant, Cafe Chatea, Cafe Bueno, The Sweet Shop, Bunno, Poppins Cafe Restaurant, Market Cafe, Ciao Bella, Kaspas Desserts, Mangal Meze, Namco Funscape, Bekash Tandoori, Delhi Live, Kushi, Romford Golf Club, the Ship Ph, Zaafran Indian Cuisine, Razza, Ginger Spice, Cafe Balti, Saffron, Bollywood Spice, Wimpy, the Rising Sun, Pearl Dragon, Sweet Rose Cakery Limited, Cafe Le Raj, Masala Grill Original Ltd, T&k Coffee Ltd, the Fete Lounge, the Teacosy, Sorrento Restaurant, Ace Creams & Tapas, Caffe Gelato, Lefke, Roots, Ginger, the Station Pantry, Passage to India, Spice of India, the Jobber’s Rest, Can’s Meze Bar, Mandarin Palace, Taste of Bengal, Umberto Restaurant. Tops Cafe, Da Vinci’s, Vertigo Lounge, Tandoori Lounge, Fireaway Pizza, Onyx Restaurant & Bar, Olimbos Limited, Ginger Spice, the Old White Horse, Cafe Balti, Upminster Garden Centre, Burger Boyz, Mother India, The Deer’s Rest.

This is not a complete list, with most chains excluded here, search your postcode and which chains are participating on the government website.