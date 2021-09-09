What's on in east London this weekend
There's a whole host of activities to participate in across east London this coming weekend, so why not make your weekend a memorable one by attending some of our suggestions.
Here’s our round-up of things to do across east London on Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12.
Free Fun Football Sessions
When: September 11, 12pm-1pm
September 12, 10am-11am.
Where: Powerleague Romford, King George Playing Field
Cost: Free
Youngsters aged five to 11 can enjoy a game of footie courtesy of fast-food chain McDonald's. The sessions follow the success of the England football team in the Euros.
McDonald's franchisee Gerry Byrne said: “We hope as many boys and girls as possible are encouraged to become involved in football.”
Sign up ar www.mcdonalds.co.uk/funfootball
Build a cardboard version of Romford
When: September 11, 10am-4pm
Where: Romford YMCA on Rush Green Road.
Cost: Free
Channel your creativity by taking part in a cardboard creation workshop. The workshop is part of Havering Changing’s Big Summer of Outdoor Arts and will see artist Tim Neath hosting the workshop.
Stack Fest
When: September 11, from 10am
Where: Here East, Olympic Park
This new esports and gaming community is holding a three-day festival from September 9 to 11 with leading players, makers and talent. On Saturday 11 there will be a mix of interactive sessions and competitions.
We Are FSTVL
When: September 11, 11am-10.30pm
September 12, 11am-10pm
Where: Central Park, Rainham Road North,
Enjoy the last of the summer sun at the We Are FSTVL, where the line-up includes some of the best dance producers, DJs, bands and singers such as electronic duo Gorgon City and American DJ The Blessed Madonna.
Dog Ballet Listening Party and Mini-Golf
When: September 12, 11am-8.30pm
Where: Alfred's Meadow, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Cost: Free – booking is required
Celebrating dogs and dog owners, this sound celebration will bring to the forefront the unbreakable relationship between man and dog.
Owners are also invited to book in a round of dog mini-golf.
The Hothouse by Studio Weave
When: September 12
Where: International Quarter London, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Cost: Free
One of the London Design Festival’s (September 18 to 26) 2020 landmark projects will be open to the public at the International Quarter London on September 12.
The Hothouse is reminiscent of a Victorian glasshouse and created by architecture practice Studio Weave.