What's on in east London this weekend

Published: 3:28 PM September 9, 2021

Enjoy ballet with a difference this weekend and take your dog along to the Dog Ballet Listening Party event. - Credit: PA

There's a whole host of activities to participate in across east London this coming weekend, so why not make your weekend a memorable one by attending some of our suggestions.

Here’s our round-up of things to do across east London on Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12.

Free Fun Football Sessions

When: September 11, 12pm-1pm

September 12, 10am-11am.

Where: Powerleague Romford, King George Playing Field

Cost: Free

Youngsters aged five to 11 can enjoy a game of footie courtesy of fast-food chain McDonald's. The sessions follow the success of the England football team in the Euros.

McDonald's franchisee Gerry Byrne said: “We hope as many boys and girls as possible are encouraged to become involved in football.”

Sign up ar www.mcdonalds.co.uk/funfootball

Artist Tim Neath's "working from home" cardboard creation. - Credit: Tim Neath

Build a cardboard version of Romford

When: September 11, 10am-4pm

Where: Romford YMCA on Rush Green Road.

Cost: Free

Channel your creativity by taking part in a cardboard creation workshop. The workshop is part of Havering Changing’s Big Summer of Outdoor Arts and will see artist Tim Neath hosting the workshop.

Stack Fest

When: September 11, from 10am

Where: Here East, Olympic Park

This new esports and gaming community is holding a three-day festival from September 9 to 11 with leading players, makers and talent. On Saturday 11 there will be a mix of interactive sessions and competitions.

We Are FSTVL

When: September 11, 11am-10.30pm

September 12, 11am-10pm

Where: Central Park, Rainham Road North,

Enjoy the last of the summer sun at the We Are FSTVL, where the line-up includes some of the best dance producers, DJs, bands and singers such as electronic duo Gorgon City and American DJ The Blessed Madonna.

Dog Ballet Listening Party and Mini-Golf

When: September 12, 11am-8.30pm

Where: Alfred's Meadow, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Cost: Free – booking is required

Celebrating dogs and dog owners, this sound celebration will bring to the forefront the unbreakable relationship between man and dog.

Owners are also invited to book in a round of dog mini-golf.

The Hothouse by Studio Weave

When: September 12

Where: International Quarter London, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Cost: Free

One of the London Design Festival’s (September 18 to 26) 2020 landmark projects will be open to the public at the International Quarter London on September 12.

The Hothouse is reminiscent of a Victorian glasshouse and created by architecture practice Studio Weave.















