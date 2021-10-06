News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

What's on in east London this weekend?

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 5:34 PM October 6, 2021   
Redbridge Brass will be in concert at St Gabriel’s Church this Saturday

Redbridge Brass will be in concert at St Gabriel’s Church this Saturday - Credit: Redbridge Brass

With autumn now in full swing, there are many events going on in east London this weekend.

Whether you are looking to try your hand at a new sport, listen to a classical brass brand, or take a deep dive into British imperial history, we have you covered.

Here's our guide to some of the things to do across east London on Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10. 

Missing Medals: Unearthing Invisible Seafaring Histories of Empire 

Where: Royal Docks 
When: 2-3.30pm, Saturday, October 9 
Cost: Free 

You may also want to watch:

This historical walk along Victoria Dock Road will tell the story of the British Empire’s invisible seafaring history. 

The walk will be led by Asif Shakoor, an independent scholar and descendant of a south Asian seafarer who arrived on the SS Khiva in December 1917. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man held on suspicion of attempted Romford bank robbery
  2. 2 'Faithful friend' to many: Sunny Oduyemi is laid to rest
  3. 3 Jailed former TV presenter given further 10-year sentence for rape
  1. 4 'We need it to be built': Uncertainty over future of Beam Park station
  2. 5 Decision looming on plans for care home at college site
  3. 6 Harold Hill thief pleads guilty to £500 supermarket cash snatch
  4. 7 Plans to build new hospice halted, charity boss confirms
  5. 8 Man wanted in connection with harassment in Brentwood
  6. 9 Romford Debenhams: New shopping mall could open before Christmas
  7. 10 ‘Sunny by name, sunny by nature’: Tributes paid to popular Romford man Sunday Oduyemi

Huguenot Footsteps: Bethnal Green 

Where: Meet at Shoreditch Overground station
When: 2-3.30pm, Saturday, October 9 
Cost: £11

In the walking tour, hear about the lives of the weavers who worked 12-14 hours, six days a week, living in London's East End.

Redbridge Brass In Concert 

Where: St Gabriel’s Church, Aldersbrook Road, E12
When: 7.30-9.30pm, Saturday, October 9 
Cost: £12 for adults, free for under-12s 

A special autumn concert featuring the borough’s award-winning 25-piece brass band.  

The show will include the sounds of Shostokovich’s Folk Festival, Strauss’ Die Fledermaus overture and Saint-Saens’ Bacchanale.  

Refreshments will be offered, including wine and homemade cakes. 

Tommy Cannon: Laugh Me A Laugh 

Where: Brookside Theatre, 21A Eastern Road, Romford
When: 8pm, Saturday, October 9 
Cost: £23 

Best known as one half of Cannon and Ball, comedian and singer Tommy Cannon will be in Romford for what is billed as a “nostalgic” evening of laughter and song. 

Tommy will be joined on stage by his friends Johnnie Casson and Stu Francis as he recounts tales from his life and career.

Terrible Football 

Where: Weaver Fields, Vallance Road, Bethnal Green
When: 12.45-2.45pm, Sunday, October 10 
Cost: Free 

After a year since the previous session, Terrible Football Bethnal Green is returning. 

Terrible Football is for anyone who has always wanted to play but has been too intimidated to join a Sunday league team. Anyone over 18 can play. 

Events
Music
Comedy
Newham News
Romford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crow Metals in Romford

Investigations | Exclusive

Inspectors close scrap metal yard over 'risk to human health'

Charles Thomson

person
Assault at Hornchurch pub

Hornchurch pub licensing meeting verdict hangs in the balance

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Inquest into Upminster lady's death

Inquest finds Upminster woman took her own life

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Gallows Corner upgrade

Transport for London

Gallows Corner upgrade may be 'similar' to existing flyover

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon