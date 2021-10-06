What's on in east London this weekend?
With autumn now in full swing, there are many events going on in east London this weekend.
Whether you are looking to try your hand at a new sport, listen to a classical brass brand, or take a deep dive into British imperial history, we have you covered.
Here's our guide to some of the things to do across east London on Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10.
Missing Medals: Unearthing Invisible Seafaring Histories of Empire
Where: Royal Docks
When: 2-3.30pm, Saturday, October 9
Cost: Free
This historical walk along Victoria Dock Road will tell the story of the British Empire’s invisible seafaring history.
The walk will be led by Asif Shakoor, an independent scholar and descendant of a south Asian seafarer who arrived on the SS Khiva in December 1917.
Huguenot Footsteps: Bethnal Green
Where: Meet at Shoreditch Overground station
When: 2-3.30pm, Saturday, October 9
Cost: £11
In the walking tour, hear about the lives of the weavers who worked 12-14 hours, six days a week, living in London's East End.
Redbridge Brass In Concert
Where: St Gabriel’s Church, Aldersbrook Road, E12
When: 7.30-9.30pm, Saturday, October 9
Cost: £12 for adults, free for under-12s
A special autumn concert featuring the borough’s award-winning 25-piece brass band.
The show will include the sounds of Shostokovich’s Folk Festival, Strauss’ Die Fledermaus overture and Saint-Saens’ Bacchanale.
Refreshments will be offered, including wine and homemade cakes.
Tommy Cannon: Laugh Me A Laugh
Where: Brookside Theatre, 21A Eastern Road, Romford
When: 8pm, Saturday, October 9
Cost: £23
Best known as one half of Cannon and Ball, comedian and singer Tommy Cannon will be in Romford for what is billed as a “nostalgic” evening of laughter and song.
Tommy will be joined on stage by his friends Johnnie Casson and Stu Francis as he recounts tales from his life and career.
Terrible Football
Where: Weaver Fields, Vallance Road, Bethnal Green
When: 12.45-2.45pm, Sunday, October 10
Cost: Free
After a year since the previous session, Terrible Football Bethnal Green is returning.
Terrible Football is for anyone who has always wanted to play but has been too intimidated to join a Sunday league team. Anyone over 18 can play.