How an orangery can give you more space and enhance the beauty of your home

PUBLISHED: 14:55 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 25 September 2019

Many people use their orangeries as kitchens or to create an open planning living and dining area. Picture: Ultraframe media library

Many people use their orangeries as kitchens or to create an open planning living and dining area. Picture: Ultraframe media library

Archant

An orangery can make a beautiful addition to your home and give you the extra space you're looking for.

Orangeries are ideal for building a space that your family can use every day. Picture: Ultraframe media libraryOrangeries are ideal for building a space that your family can use every day. Picture: Ultraframe media library

With over 35 years of professional experience in home improvements, The Ken Rhodes Group can advise which product will work best for you. Director Ken Rhodes explains what an orangery extension is and why it can be a good alternative to a conservatory.

What is an orangery?

Orangeries date back to the Victorian era, originally designed for growing orange trees, hence 'orangery.'

"The building shares some features of a home extension and a conservatory. These elements combine to create an elegant extension for your home that offers more privacy than a standard conservatory," Ken said. "Orangeries look stunning inside and out, they are an ideal way to add some luxury to your home and enhance your property's natural beauty," Ken said.

Investing in an orangery is a good way to add practical space to your home, their modern design features help make them a functional space that your family can benefit from.

What are the differences between an orangery and conservatory?

Orangeries have a flat roof and a central lantern fitted in the ceiling that allows plenty of natural light in to the room. Picture: Ultraframe media libraryOrangeries have a flat roof and a central lantern fitted in the ceiling that allows plenty of natural light in to the room. Picture: Ultraframe media library

There are some notable differences between an orangery and a conservatory.

"Orangeries have a brick-built structure and use less glass than a conservatory," Ken said. "This means you will need building regulations sign off before construction begins, and to ensure the structure is compliance with those regulations."

Orangeries can also look quite different. They have a flat roof and a central lantern fitted in the ceiling to allow natural light to flood in to the room.

Orangeries are fitted with cornice guttering - that acts as an external decorative cover for your guttering.

"It sits neatly along the perimeter of the orangery walls, and gives it a tidier, grander look," said Ken.

What can I use my orangery for?

"Orangeries are ideal for building a space that your family can use every day," Ken described. "Many people use their orangeries as kitchens or to create an open planning living and dining area."

The room is ideal for creating open place spaces in your home and extending areas your family use regularly.

How can I create a bespoke space for my home?

The Ken Rhodes Group can help you customise your orangery and create a bespoke space that suits your home. You can choose between modern and traditional designs.

"Typical orangeries tend to be built with sash windows and single door access. You can colour match the UPVC or aluminium to create a consistent look for your home," Ken explained. "To modernise your extension you could explore installing a bi-fold door and full-length windows to create a seamless transition between your home and garden," he added.

The Ken Rhodes Group can construct a computer-generated design to show you what the orangery will look like before making your final decisions.

Finding the best home improvement product for you

The Ken Rhodes Group cares about helping you make your home warmer, safer and more comfortable. The team can advise you on the best extension for your home that will add to its natural beauty and give you the extra space you need. Explore their range of orangeries at their Upminster showroom, visit www.kenrhodes.co.uk or call 01708 227777.

