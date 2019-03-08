The essential guide to buying a conservatory roof replacement

With a solid roof installation you will need planning permission before beginning construction Archant

Home expansion projects can be costly and time consuming, but solid conservatory roofing options from The Ken Rhodes Group can offer homeowners a cost effective way of adding more space to their home. Conservatory installations specialist, Ken Rhodes, has compiled this handy guide to help you buy your new conservatory roof replacement.

A solid roof gives you more privacy; preventing you from being overlooked, especially if living in terraced housing.

Step 1: Planning permission for alternative conservatory roofs

The first question Ken is often asked is 'do we need planning permission for a conservatory extension?'

Unlike glass conservatories that are classified as a living space and so are confined by building regulations, a solid roof conversion will require sign of from building control before construction can begin.

Unlike glass conservatories that aren't classified as a living space, a solid roof replacement

A solid roof conversion allows you to re-use what you already have in your home but gives it a new lease of life A solid roof conversion allows you to re-use what you already have in your home but gives it a new lease of life

The Ken Rhodes Group roofing systems are all pre-approved and certified by building control, saving you the time and hassle of organising this yourself. After installation, you will be provided with the necessary documentation for proof of planning permission.

Step 2: Cost effective home expansion with solid roofing instead of glass

So, why should you replace your conservatory roof and why have a solid roof over a glass one? A solid roof conversion transforms the space from a conservatory into a flexible and more usable extension. The room could be used as a kitchen or living area instead of simply a day or garden room. A solid roof gives you more privacy; preventing you from being overlooked, especially if living in terraced housing. The increased insulation of the inner roofing will also boost thermal efficiency.

The Ken Rhodes Group Ultra Roof 380 conservatory is a tiled conservatory roof system that offers you a bespoke design solution with all the benefits of a solid roof. It's lightweight meaning it can fit onto a pre-existing frame, which can make a substantial cost saving. This is a preferable solution to tiled roofs that are much heavier and so need all the existing frame to be removed before a new one is built.

"You'll enjoy the benefits of a new extension but for a fraction of the price," says Ken. To learn more about why a solid roof fitting is best for your conservatory click here.

Step 3: Design and Installation of a conservatory roof replacement

For customers failing to make use of an existing conservatory space, it can feel like a waste.

"A solid roof conversion is a cost effective method of expansion. It allows you to re-use what you already have in your home but gives it a new lease of life. It turns it into a space you and your family will benefit from," advises Ken.

The Ken Rhodes Group offer two styles of solid roofing: panelled or a mock-tile effect that from the outside mimics the look of a tiled roofing system. Both are internally plastered and are versatile, lightweight and thermal energy efficient. All fittings are modular so you have the option of installing full length window panels; allowing more light into the room. If fitting a tiled roof the only option for overhead lighting is through a set-sized skylight which can leave the room quite dingy.

"This style of installation allows the best of both worlds - it has the light and open feel of a glass conservatory and the privacy and versatility of a tiled roof extension," says Ken.

There are several design options available to clients, allowing them to create a bespoke finish to their extension.

The Ken Rhodes Group

The Ken Rhodes Group is a family run business with over 40 years experience in serving the local community of Romford. They are accredited by the consumer watchdog Which's trusted trader scheme. This recognises their high levels of customer satisfaction and service standards.

To find out more about roofing options you can meet the team at their Upminster based showroom; visit online at www. kenrhodes.co.uk or call 01708 227777.