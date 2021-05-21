Markets, libraries, roller skating: what should replace Debenhams?

Published: 5:34 PM May 21, 2021

Romford residents have shared their ideas about what they think should replace the town’s Debenhams store.

In response to the Recorder on social media, readers had over 300 suggestions for the large unit in Market Place, which closed its doors for the final time this month.

There was a consensus that the store should remain as a retail outlet, rather than be turned into flats or housing, though some people suggested a night shelter for homeless people.

Lynn Turner said there was “nothing wrong with building more decent homes” but this should not be done where Debenhams used to be.

Ryanna Dee agreed that she did not want the store to be sold to a property developer who could demolish the building and build “new ugly houses”.

She suggested the unit could be used to host day and night market stalls, or by pop-up restaurants like in Croydon’s Boxpark.

Thinking outside the box, Dean McFarlane suggested an “adult’s kids' kingdom”, complete with an adult-sized jelly mound, ball pools and bars.

He said: “Bring back some decent fun for adults!”

Another popular suggestion came from Stephanie Barnes, who thought an indoor crazy golf, bar, laser tag, arcades and rides would suit the unit, while others suggested an indoor roller skating disco.

Angelina Leatherbarrow proposed a central library, housing an adult learning centre, children’s centre and youth services.

She said: “Libraries that are located on high streets or in shopping districts are much better used.

“From the other perspective, putting a library into those places can bring additional regeneration to the area, it becomes a hub.”

Danielle May wanted the space to be used for a "youth zone", offering activities for children of different age groups.

She added: “I think a parent group [or] meetup with additional services for those with children with additional needs would be highly appreciated.

“[There is] not enough support around for parents who are struggling and for kids that find it harder in a usual public setting.”

Leanne Shore added: “Somewhere safe and fun where teenagers can go.”

Other community support ideas included a new hospital to “help take pressure” off Romford’s Queen’s Hospital for minor injuries and blood tests.