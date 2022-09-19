'An extraordinary moment to witness': The view at Westminster Abbey

Opinion

Members of the Royal Navy pull the State Gun Carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, in the Ceremonial Procession during her State Funeral at Westminster Abbey - Credit: James Manning/PA

The eyes of the world are on Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral – and the sense of history is palpable.

Stood opposite the Abbey with dozens of the world's press, the procession leading the Queen's coffin into the historic building was an extraordinary moment to witness.

The atmosphere around has been serene this morning, with the throngs of public mourners kept away.

Read more: Live updates as millions mark the Queen's funeral

Elsewhere in the city, countless thousands have made the journey to be part of this event, and to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

But here often just the click of a photographer's camera or the Abbey bell tolling is all that can be heard.

Seeing the coaches and cars carrying global dignitaries and hearing the different languages of the world's media show the significance of this event and of the Queen's role in the world.

Members of the Royal Navy pull the State Gun Carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, in the Ceremonial Procession during her State Funeral at Westminster Abbey - Credit: PA/James Manning

Presidents and prime ministers from across the globe filled the Abbey, with US President Joe Biden among the mourners, alongside France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Canada's Justin Trudeau.

Six living former prime ministers are present – Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Theresa May, David Cameron and Boris Johnson – with members of the cabinet led by the current premier, Liz Truss.

Former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey - Credit: PA

Two of the Queen’s great-grandchildren, future king Prince George, aged nine, and his seven-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, joined their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales at the state funeral, after reaching an age where they can participate in the national event.

William walked behind his grandmother’s coffin with his brother, the Duke of Sussex, and his cousin Peter Phillips, following in the footsteps of King Charles III and his siblings.

It has been a great privilege to be in attendance.