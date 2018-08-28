West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right). Nicola Caton

West Ham stars Mark Noble and Robert Snodgrass flew to Barcelona to wish four-year-old Isla Caton a Merry Christmas.

Isla and her mum Nicola Caton and dad Michael Hook, with West Ham footballers Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right). Isla and her mum Nicola Caton and dad Michael Hook, with West Ham footballers Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

The stars flew out to visit the family, as Isla is currently receiving treatment at a centre in Spain to try and cure her rare cancer.

Isla Caton, from Hornchurch, was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in March last year, and after nearly 18 months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, her parents were hoping to get the all clear back in August so she could go to America for a cancer curing vaccine.

But following scans and tests, doctors found between seven to 10 spots of the cancer on her bones.

Since August, Isla, and her mum, Nicola Caton, and dad Michael Hook, have been in Barcelona where she has been receiving specialist treatment that will hopefully get rid of the cancer.

Noble and Snodgrass flew out to visit Isla and her mum and dad yesterday (Sunday, December 16) but Isla wasn’t feeling very well, and they stayed overnight and went to visit her at the hospital this morning.

Last month Snodgrass donated £3,000 towards the £750,000 fundraising target to pay for Isla’s treatment.

Friends and family have been fund raising for Isla’s treatments for nearly two years and have raised more than £350,000 - but they now need to raise more.

The treatment in Spain could cost up to £750,000.

Hammers fans have been raising money for Isla over the last few months with collections, challenges, auctions and games against rivals Millwall.

Last season the club hosted Isla and her family, where she led out the team for their home game against Bournemouth.