A protest against the Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle United is set to take place outside West Ham's London Stadium this weekend.

LGBTQ campaigner Peter Tatchell and Frankie Goes to Hollywood singer Holly Johnson will be waiting with banners when the team coach arrives for the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday (February 19).

The demonstration will take place on what would have been the 61st birthday of Justin Fashanu, a former West Ham player who was the first footballer to come out as gay and later took his own life.



West Ham’s LGBT+ fan group, Pride of Irons, is organising the protest.

It said: “The FA and Premier League like to present our leagues as having integrity and values, but clearly these values are for sale."



Following the £305m takeover of Newcastle United by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) in October, Amnesty International called on fans to hold protests whenever teams played against The Magpies.



In Brighton, West Ham supporters highlighted the case of gay social media influencer Suhail Al Jameel, who was sentenced in Saudi Arabia.



The 25-year-old, who has 170,000 followers on Twitter, was charged with sharing nude pictures online after he posted a photo of himself shirtless and wearing leopard-print shorts.



He later warned the LGBT community to stay away from Saudi Arabia: “There is no place for you here, it is illegal to be who you are and it is sad."



Felix Jakens, Amnesty International UK’s head of campaigns, said: “Though the Newcastle buyout is clearly part of the Saudi authorities’ long-term attempt to sports-wash the country’s image, it’s fairly predictable that the effect in the short term has been to trigger greater discussion of human rights abuses in the country.

"Greater awareness of Saudi human rights issues is extremely welcome, and we hope it can lead to sustained pressure for much-needed reforms.”



Pride of Irons founder Jim Dolan added: “We are thrilled to have Peter and Holly joining us for this peaceful protest and we call in football’s governing bodies to tighten its rules, and its standards and not allow this situation to happen again."

At the time of the takeover last year, Newcastle United released a statement: "Today’s announcement is the conclusion of a thorough and detailed process that has allowed the Investment Group to arrive at a deal that benefits all stakeholders and will leave Newcastle United well-placed to pursue a clear, long-term strategy."