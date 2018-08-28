West Ham star takes part in Playstation Schools Cup at Drapers’ Academy in Harold Hill

West Ham player Aaron Cresswell meets the teams and plays a game of FIFA 19 with a Draper's pupil as part of the Playstation Schools' Cup. Archant

Drapers’ Academy in Harold Hill was proud to be picked out of more than 2,000 schools to host the ESFS PlayStation Schools Cup Tie of the Round roadshow.

The special day for pupils offered professional football coaching sessions with English Schools FA trainers, as well as the school hall being converted into an interactive gaming centre, with lucky pupils being given the chance to challenge each other at a variety of different PlayStation games.

The tie of the round saw Drapers’ Academy Boys taking on pupils from Redden Court.

It was a closely fought game, with Redden Court snatching a last minute winner, to make it 3-4.

After the game, the school teams met with West Ham player Aaron Cresswell, who visited the roadshow as a representative of PlayStation Schools Cup.

Aaron met the teams, took part in a Sky Sports Game Changers interview session with pupils and even challenged one of our students to a one on one game of Fifa 19.

Just like the actual football game earlier in the day, the Fifa 19 game was a tight match, with Aaron’s last minute winner bringing cheers from the large crowd who had stayed behind after school to watch.

After the FIFA 19 contest, Cresswell hung around to pose for photos with the crowd that had gathered to watch the contest.

Principal Darren Luckhurst said: “The timing of this couldn’t have been better, what a way to end the term.

“It was great to see our pupils engaged with the professional football coaches and even better to see all the smiles on the faces of the pupils who were playing on one of the 16 PlayStations set up in our school hall.

“One pupil commented to me ‘this is the greatest school ever!’

“Far too often we focus on examination results, tests etc, schools provide more than this and it’s totally appropriate for us to have fun days like this once in a while.”

“We would like to thank PlayStation Schools Cup for organising this memorable event for our pupils. Being selected from over 2,000 schools nationwide to host this fantastic event was a great honour.”