Wennington village green transformed for summer party

Residents enjoyed a barbecue at the summer party in Wennington on Sunday, August 3. Picture: WVA Archant

Residents enjoyed sunny weather at an annual community event in Rainham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents gathered on the Wennington Green on Saturday, August 3 for a summer party. Picture: WVA Residents gathered on the Wennington Green on Saturday, August 3 for a summer party. Picture: WVA

The Wennington Village Association (WVA) hosted its annual summer party on Saturday, August 3 in Wennington Road.

Visitors enjoyed a barbeque, a homemade cake stall and a bouncy castle and games for the youngsters.

You may also want to watch:

Brigitte Antal, vice chairwoman of WVA, told the Recorder: "It was a wonderful day, another great summer party celebrating our community.

Residents gathered on the Wennington Green on Saturday, August 3 for a summer party. Picture: WVA Residents gathered on the Wennington Green on Saturday, August 3 for a summer party. Picture: WVA

"It's always amazing to see the village green transformed in a couple of hours with bunting, gazebos and the smell of those good burgers on the barbecue."

Residents, joined by councillor David Durant and cllr Graham Williamson, also discussed the WVA's application to officially register the space as a village green.

"We are lucky to have a very strong little community here in Wennington and we hope to be granted this space to chat, play and celebrate for years to come," said Ms Antal.