Wennington: Sale organised in Rainham with proceeds for residents affected by devastating fire

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 3:00 PM August 5, 2022
The upcoming event is the second to be held at the Harris Academy, in Rainham

The upcoming event is the second to be held at the Harris Academy, in Rainham - Credit: Sue Ospreay

Donated items will be up for sale this Sunday (August 7) in a further effort to raise donations for the residents affected by Wennington's devastating fire. 

Organised by Cllr Sue Ospreay (Rainham and Wennington, Con), stoppers-by will be able to browse a range of clothes, plus some furniture, with all proceeds going to those most affected by last month’s devastating fire

Cllr Ospreay said residents had first dibs on the donations a couple of weeks ago, but with so much left over, she decided a sale raising money was the best use of the remaining items. 

Sunday’s event follows a previous one held last weekend, which raised just under £1,500, and will be at the Harris Academy in Rainham between 10am and 3pm. 

Cllr Ospreay said a range of items had been donated, including clothes and furniture

Sunday's event will feature a range of donated items, including clothes and furniture - Credit: Sue Ospreay

Cllr Ospreay said the money raised will be put towards what she calls “quick fixes” - wherever is deemed most useful over the coming months. 

With this Sunday the last time the sale will be held, Cllr Ospreay is hoping for a high turnout in support of Wennington’s residents. 

“Let’s raise as much money as we can and get rid of as many clothes as we can.” 

Rainham News
Havering News
East London News

