London Fire Brigade Cadets on-hand to help Wennington residents trim hedges and clear up their gardens

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 3:00 PM August 17, 2022
The London Fire Brigade Cadets helped Wennington residents out over the weekend, August 13/14

The London Fire Brigade Cadets helped Wennington residents on August 13/14

Selfless cadets gave up their weekends to help Wennington residents clean up their gardens after the devastating fire.

Following last month’s fire, in which 19 homes were completely destroyed, aid for the community has come in various forms, including multiple fundraisers and council interventions

Over the weekend (August 13 and 14), the London Fire Brigade (LFB) Cadets visited the village and helped residents tidy up their gardens in a further show of support. 

The group helped trim bushes and trees, provided safety advice around the use of barbecues, bonfires and compost heaps, and collected old gas cylinders so they could be properly disposed of. 

A spokesperson for the LFB said: “Everyone involved worked extremely hard in very hot temperatures, and were grateful to residents who supplied cold drinks, sweets and snacks.” 

London Fire Brigade Cadets clearing a garden in Wennington

London Fire Brigade Cadets clearing a garden in Wennington

The support also included advice around the use of barbecues, bonfires and compost heaps, and collected old gas cylinders

The support also included advice around the use of barbecues, bonfires and compost heaps, and collected old gas cylinders

Havering Council recently said it is continuing to explore the ways it can help residents, with leader Cllr Ray Morgon saying the recovery will “take many months and indeed years”. 

