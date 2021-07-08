'Welcome to Romford' sign unveiled opposite station

Published: 5:25 PM July 8, 2021

The sign is designed to welcome visitors and commuters. - Credit: Romford BID

New signage has been installed opposite the entrance of Romford station in a bid to welcome visitors to Romford.

The sign was installed on Tuesday, July 6, by Romford BID (Business Improvement District) which enlisted the help of Romford sign company, Signexcel Limited.

BID director, Julie Frost, said: “For many years when arriving at Romford station I have always felt it lacked the welcome that was needed."

Julie said that having installed the living wall feature opposite Romford station in June, BID wanted to ensure that there was also signage.

She said: “We commissioned the help of Signexcel Limited who designed, made and installed a very clear message of welcome to all those visitors and commuters arriving in Romford.”