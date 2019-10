Video

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Scattered showers with a drier Sunday

Londoners can expect flash flooding, heavy rain and thunderstorms today. Picture: Owen Humphreys PA Wire/PA Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

There is a Yellow warning for rain in eastern Scotland, that rain will sink south into northern England tomorrow though the south and London should experience just scattered showers.

Sunday and the start of next week will be drier for many.