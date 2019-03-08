Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Video

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: A rainy Saturday but a drier Sunday

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 July 2019

Londoners will face miserable weather this weekend (Picture: PA Images)

Londoners will face miserable weather this weekend (Picture: PA Images)

PA/Press Association Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

After heavy rain in the south in the early hours of Saturday it will be a day of sunshine and showers which could be thundery.

You may also want to watch:

The best of the sunshine will be on the west coast of Scotland. Top temperatures could reach 26°C.

Sunday will be predominantly dry away from Northern Ireland and western Scotland where heavy and persistent rain will move in through the day.

Top temperatures could reach 26°C in central and eastern England.

Have a great weekend!

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford Town Police appeal for help in finding man wanted for shoplifting

Romford Town Police are appealing for help in finding Aaron Mimms who is wanted for shoplifting. Picture: Met

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford Town Police appeal for help in finding man wanted for shoplifting

Romford Town Police are appealing for help in finding Aaron Mimms who is wanted for shoplifting. Picture: Met

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: A rainy Saturday but a drier Sunday

Londoners will face miserable weather this weekend (Picture: PA Images)

Ikram says Harold Wood are full of confidence ahead of top of the table tie at Hutton

H Ikram of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 6th July 2019

Captain Gordon eyes league and cup success

Billy Gordon in bowling action for Hornchurch at Valentines Park (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

AB blasts Middlesex to opening T20 win over Essex

AB de Villiers of Middlesex hits four runs against Essex Eagles in the Vitality Blast at Lord's (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

Brentwood look for back-to-back wins to keep place at top of Premier Division

Jack Hebron of Brentwood. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists