Watch this weekend's weather forecast: A rainy Saturday but a drier Sunday

Londoners will face miserable weather this weekend (Picture: PA Images) PA/Press Association Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

After heavy rain in the south in the early hours of Saturday it will be a day of sunshine and showers which could be thundery.

The best of the sunshine will be on the west coast of Scotland. Top temperatures could reach 26°C.

Sunday will be predominantly dry away from Northern Ireland and western Scotland where heavy and persistent rain will move in through the day.

Top temperatures could reach 26°C in central and eastern England.

Have a great weekend!