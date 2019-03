Video

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Stormy weather

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford Archant

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our three-minute Met Office video forecast.

Those warm February days have given way to much more usual miserable March weather.

It’s going to be windy, rainy, and Storm Freya might just wreak havoc on Sunday.

If it does, look after yourselves out there, and have a brilliant weekend!