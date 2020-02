Video

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Storm Ciara comes to town

London will not quite escape Storm Ciara (Picture: PA Images) PA/Press Association Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

It'll turn windy across the UK on Saturday night ahead of Storm Ciara, with warnings for rain and wind in place.

Sunday will continue to be blustery.

Have a great weekend.