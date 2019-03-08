Video

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Largely dry with isolated showers

A view along the coast path in Pembrokeshire, west Wales. PA Wire/PA Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

There is an isolated shower risk, mainly for coastal areas.

Turning chilly under clear skies.

Sunday- with a bright but chilly start - will be a largely dry day with light winds and sunny spells, although a scattering of afternoon showers likely in the south. Staying breezy across East Anglia.