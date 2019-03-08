Video
Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Largely dry with isolated showers
PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 September 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.
You may also want to watch:
There is an isolated shower risk, mainly for coastal areas.
Turning chilly under clear skies.
Sunday- with a bright but chilly start - will be a largely dry day with light winds and sunny spells, although a scattering of afternoon showers likely in the south. Staying breezy across East Anglia.