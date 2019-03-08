Search

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Largely dry with isolated showers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 September 2019

A view along the coast path in Pembrokeshire, west Wales.

A view along the coast path in Pembrokeshire, west Wales.

PA Wire/PA Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

There is an isolated shower risk, mainly for coastal areas.

Turning chilly under clear skies.

Sunday- with a bright but chilly start - will be a largely dry day with light winds and sunny spells, although a scattering of afternoon showers likely in the south. Staying breezy across East Anglia.

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Police confirm man in hospital after suffering head injuries at Rush Green bus stop

Police officers called to Rush Green Road just after midnight on Wednesday discovered a man in his 30s with head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

‘Tonight is the night!’: Romford Greyhound Stadium to reopen fully refurbished Coral Stand after £10m overhaul

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

KFC to open at former Collier Row bank

A branch of KFC will be opening in Collier Row. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

