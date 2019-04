Video

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Sparse showers and overcast

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford Archant

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our three-minute Met Office video forecast.

It’s going to be a wet one by the looks of things, with heavy winds and lots of cloud around as well.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news - unless you’re a fan of the rain, in which case, you’re welcome.

Have a great weekend either way!