Watch this Easter weekend's weather forecast: Temperatures rising just in time for the long weekend

Easter eggs. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this long Easter weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

There's little predicted rainfall all weekend, and it's meant to be dry and warm.

The highest expected temperature is 24 degrees across central Britain.

Have a great Easter weekend everyone!