Beloved Elm Park garden shop to close after almost 60 years

Webb's Garden Supplies, Elm Park, will be closing in July. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A garden shop which has been part of the community for almost six decades, will be closing for good in a few months’ time.

The owner of family business Webb's Garden Supplies, Elm Parade, Elm Park, Marion Bolton, 69, has decided it's time for her to retire so will be shutting up shop in July.

“My lease is coming to an end so I would have to sign for another five years to keep the shop running but I don't know if I'll want to or will be able to health wise when I'm 75, so thought it was about time”, she said.

“I am going to miss it. I come in and open the shop up at half eight everyday and spend pretty much all my days here so it is going to be strange.

“My mum's going to be 95 next week though so it'll mean I'll get to spend a lot more time with her.”

The building where Webb's Garden Supplies is based was built in 1955 and was taken over by Marion's parents in 1960.

When her parents retired, Marion took over the family business and has been running the shop ever since with help from her husband before he passed away and a couple of assistants.

She said: “I used to go to Abbs Cross school and when I finished, I would come here and help out at the shop.

“It's been a big part of my life.

“I think the best part has been getting to know the people in Elm Park, it's a really lovely community.

“I've watched children grow up and then go on to have children themselves who come in to get their flowers and anything else they need.

“Everyone has been so nice and supportive.”

Webb's Garden Supplies will close on July 27.