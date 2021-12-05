Weather warning issued ahead of expected gale force winds in London

Strong gales are expected to hit London this Tuesday (December 7). - Credit: PA

A yellow weather warning has been issued across London ahead of expected gale force winds.



From 9am until midnight on December 7, forecasters predict strong winds across London and south east England.



"A deep area of low pressure moving in across the UK from the Atlantic is likely to bring high winds to many parts of the UK," the Met Office stated.



Gusts of 45-50mph are expected across the UK, with 60-70mph winds forecast in exposed coastal locations.



People have been warned of expected delays to travel, some short term loss of power and other services and of the risk of coastal routes being affected by sea spray and large waves.

