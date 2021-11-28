News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ice warning issued for London amid plummeting temperatures

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:56 PM November 28, 2021
It is predicted that surfaces may become icy in places on Sunday night (November 28) and early Monday (November 29). 

It is predicted that surfaces may become icy in places on Sunday night (November 28) and Monday morning (November 29) - Credit: PA

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for London, with temperatures across the capital predicted to reach lows of –2 degrees overnight.  

Starting from 3pm today - November 28 - and ending tomorrow morning at 10am, forecasters predict surfaces “may become icy in places” across London and south east England.   

People have been warned of the increased risk of slips and falls should surfaces become icy and of icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.  

It is predicted that the icy surfaces will make for difficult travel. 


