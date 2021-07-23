News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Weather warning in place with east London set for thundery weekend

Daniel Gayne

Published: 1:50 PM July 23, 2021   
The Met Office has issued a weather warning

East Londoners could be in for flooding and transport disruption this weekend as a yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms. 

The yellow warning will be in force throughout the weekend, with the Met Office warning of heavy thundery showers across southern and central England including London. 

It is predicted that some places could experience up to 100mm of rain on Sunday, with lightning and hail expected to be additional hazards. 

The weather is predicted to break the current hot conditions, with temperatures on Saturday (July 24) and Sunday (July 25) expected to drop to highs of 22C, after a week which saw temperatures regularly reaching the high 20s and low 30s. 

The pollen count is forecast to be low over the weekend, and medium throughout the upcoming week. 

Monday, July 26, is forecast for a sunny morning, with higher temperatures – up to 26C – and thundery showers forecast for the late afternoon and evening. 

Tuesday, July 27, is expected to be cloudy, with a high chance of rain and heavy showers predicted throughout the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 22C.

A cloudy day with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze is forecast for Wednesday, July 28, with rain unlikely at least until the late evening and temperatures in the high teens and low 20s.

Thursday, July 29, is predicted sunny intervals, changing to light showers by late morning, which are expected to last through much of the day.

This weekend's forecast for heavy rain comes following flash floods in Havering at the end of last month

