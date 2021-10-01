News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Weather warning issued for strong wind and heavy rain in London

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:11 AM October 1, 2021   
People caught in the rain in central London during last year's heatwave. Extreme weather could becom

The Met Office has warned strong wind and heavy rain is likely during Saturday afternoon and evening. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The Met Office has issued a warning of strong wind and heavy rain tomorrow with some travel disruption expected.

It has predicted three UK regions, including London and the south east, will see bad weather from 1pm to 10pm tomorrow (October 2).

People are advised that delays to road, rail and other transport links are likely and some short term loss of power is possible during the afternoon and evening.

The Met Office cautioned that spray and flooding on roads would probably make journey times longer.

Visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/travel/travelling-in-storms-rain-and-wind for advice on travelling in strong wind and heavy rain.

