The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for London and south East England for Sunday, June 5.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop over parts of England and Wales from early Sunday morning, which the service says may lead to travel disruption and flooding.

It adds that fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, with the potential for flooding of homes and businesses in a few places.

As well as potential delays and cancellations to train and bus services, the Met Office warns about difficult driving conditions and some road closures, caused by spray and sudden flooding.

Power cuts may also occur, with a chance other services to some homes and businesses may be lost.

On its website, the Met Office includes advice on what to do both during thunder and lightning, and when travelling in storms, rain and strong wind.

These include avoid starting any journeys until heavy downpours clear, giving yourself more time when approaching hazards on the road, and seeking shelter before a storm arrives.