Yellow warning issued as heavy rain could cause disruption, Met Office says
- Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images
A yellow weather warning has been issued, with heavy rain set to blight much of England throughout Tuesday.
The Met Office issued the warning – which lasts from 6am to midnight on September 14 – predicting a wet day for many across the country, with a chance of very heavy rainfall for some, leading to disruption.
London is among the areas covered by the weather warning, which spans from Middlesbrough to Gloucester.
The Met Office warned that there was a chance of flooding to those worst affected, and that disruption to bus and train services was probable.
They further cautioned that driving conditions could be difficult and that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.
You may also want to watch:
They said that there was a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
Most Read
- 1 Cast your vote to pick Romford's favourite pub, cafe and restaurant
- 2 Brick Lane Bagel Co confirms multiple delis to open around Romford
- 3 Romford woman's death must end profit-driven private care, report finds
- 4 50-year-old Upminster choir group appeals for new members
- 5 New Post Office opens in Hornchurch Road
- 6 Hospitality Day 2021: Vote for your favourite east London venues
- 7 Cladding crisis lumbers Havering Council leader with unsellable flat
- 8 'Cleaning gulleys in old drainage system could have worsened flood,' council claims
- 9 New Gidea Park Co-op branch receives 'great response' on opening
- 10 New Co-op set to open in Gidea Park