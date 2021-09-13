Yellow warning issued as heavy rain could cause disruption, Met Office says

Published: 1:19 PM September 13, 2021

The Met Office is predicting a wet day for many across England on September 14, with a chance of very heavy rainfall for some - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A yellow weather warning has been issued, with heavy rain set to blight much of England throughout Tuesday.

The Met Office issued the warning – which lasts from 6am to midnight on September 14 – predicting a wet day for many across the country, with a chance of very heavy rainfall for some, leading to disruption.

London is among the areas covered by the weather warning, which spans from Middlesbrough to Gloucester.

The Met Office warned that there was a chance of flooding to those worst affected, and that disruption to bus and train services was probable.

They further cautioned that driving conditions could be difficult and that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.

They said that there was a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.