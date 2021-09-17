Met Office issues yellow warning for heavy showers in London 

Published: 2:56 PM September 17, 2021

The Met Office has warned of heavy showers in London on Sunday (September 19) - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sunday (September 19), with the Met Office cautioning that heavy showers could bring disruption.

The warning – which lasts from noon until midnight on September 19 – says that localised flooding and delays to transport could occur, with much of England affected.

London is among the areas covered by the weather warning and is the second such warning this week.

The Met Office noted that there was a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

They further cautioned that driving conditions could be difficult and that there could be road closures.

They said that there was a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.