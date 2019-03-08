Search

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Likely to be a wet one

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 June 2019

A spectator shelters under an umbrella as rain delays play during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 4th June 2019

A spectator shelters under an umbrella as rain delays play during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 4th June 2019

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

Rain and wind will persist over parts of the UK overnight and into tomorrow morning.

It will feel cool in the areas under persistent rain but could reach 20°C in the south this afternoon away from showers in the sunshine.

Have a great weekend!

