Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Warm and bright - barbecue weather!

Sunbathers enjoying the summer heat wave in Richmond Park, London. PA/EMPICS

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It's going to be a properly sunny weekend for us here down south if the Met Office's official predictions are anything to go by!

You may also want to watch:

Both days are going to be very warm, so why not crack out the barbecue before watching Spurs take on Liverpool in Madrid?

Or just stay out and enjoy the nice weather.

Have a great weekend.