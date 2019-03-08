Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Warm and bright - barbecue weather!

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 June 2019

Sunbathers enjoying the summer heat wave in Richmond Park, London.

Sunbathers enjoying the summer heat wave in Richmond Park, London.

PA/EMPICS

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

It's going to be a properly sunny weekend for us here down south if the Met Office's official predictions are anything to go by!

You may also want to watch:

Both days are going to be very warm, so why not crack out the barbecue before watching Spurs take on Liverpool in Madrid?

Or just stay out and enjoy the nice weather.

Have a great weekend.

Most Read

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps

Romford Wetherspoons resubmits planning application for £1million expansion and roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Nigel Farage at a Leave Means Leave rally at Central Hall in London. He has shown support for a no-deal Brexit. Picture: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

Police officers called to burglary discover cannabis farm in empty Romford house

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Brentwood Road, Romford, and instead discovered a cannabis farm in an empty house. Picture: Paul Bennett

Most Read

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps

Romford Wetherspoons resubmits planning application for £1million expansion and roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Nigel Farage at a Leave Means Leave rally at Central Hall in London. He has shown support for a no-deal Brexit. Picture: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

Police officers called to burglary discover cannabis farm in empty Romford house

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Brentwood Road, Romford, and instead discovered a cannabis farm in an empty house. Picture: Paul Bennett

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Warm and bright – barbecue weather!

Sunbathers enjoying the summer heat wave in Richmond Park, London.

Shenfield skipper Smith confident in squad’s ability

Jack Potticary of Shenfield raises his bat to celebrate reaching his fifty during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019

Athletics: Poppy powers Havering in YDL Premier

Poppy Ellis of Havering AC

Romford Borough under-17s get hands on cup this time

Romford Borough under-17s celebrate winning their cup final

Athletics: Havering youngsters shine at Essex Schools’ Combined Events

The Havering AC multi event squad at Brenmtwood School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists