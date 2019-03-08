Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Warm and bright - barbecue weather!
PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 June 2019
PA/EMPICS
Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.
It's going to be a properly sunny weekend for us here down south if the Met Office's official predictions are anything to go by!
Both days are going to be very warm, so why not crack out the barbecue before watching Spurs take on Liverpool in Madrid?
Or just stay out and enjoy the nice weather.
Have a great weekend.