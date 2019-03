Video

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Dry for when the clocks go forward!

Ron Jeffries shared this picture of Fairlop Waters, Barkingside, last week, saying: Balmy sunny days found children, adults and Canada geese cooling off beside or on the lake." Archant

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our three-minute Met Office video forecast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The clocks go forward on Sunday morning, and fortunately it looks as though it’s going to be a dry weekend for the majority of the UK.

It’s going to be slightly chillier out, but still bright!

Have a great weekend.