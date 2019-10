Video

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Rain, rain and slightly more rain

People caught in the rain in central London during last year's heatwave. Extreme weather could become the norm in Britain if we don't act now on the climate crisis. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

Heavy rain for much of England and Wales with warnings over the next 24 hours.

Scotland and Northern Ireland drier but colder, with everywhere turning colder into the weekend.