Video

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Wet but getting brighter

Londoners will face miserable weather this weekend (Picture: PA Images) PA/Press Association Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

There will be light rain clearing the south, leaving all parts windy with bright or sunny spells and scattered showers. The heaviest, most frequent showers will be towards the northwest, where snow is likely on hills.

Have a great weekend!