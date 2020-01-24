Video
Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Murky, foggy mornings
PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 January 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.
Most areas staying cloudy, after a murky, even foggy start in parts of the south, with a little drizzle.
Some rain in the northwest later bu northeast Scotland will see some decent breaks, after some scattered showers clear the far north.
Most parts will remain cloudy with a little rain or drizzle in places. A few clearer breaks in the northeast and in southern areas, perhaps with a touch of frost.
Throughout Saturday, the rather cloudy, mostly dry theme continues.
A little drizzle in places and the odd shower affecting parts of southwest Britain. Northwest Scotland remains windy with heavy rain arriving later.
Have a great weekend!