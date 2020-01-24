Search

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Murky, foggy mornings

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 January 2020

The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square and the Houses of Parliament are seen in the fog in central London, after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England.

The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square and the Houses of Parliament are seen in the fog in central London, after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England.

PA Wire/PA Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

Most areas staying cloudy, after a murky, even foggy start in parts of the south, with a little drizzle.

Some rain in the northwest later bu northeast Scotland will see some decent breaks, after some scattered showers clear the far north.

Most parts will remain cloudy with a little rain or drizzle in places. A few clearer breaks in the northeast and in southern areas, perhaps with a touch of frost.

Throughout Saturday, the rather cloudy, mostly dry theme continues.

A little drizzle in places and the odd shower affecting parts of southwest Britain. Northwest Scotland remains windy with heavy rain arriving later.

Have a great weekend!

