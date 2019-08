Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Sunny spells and scattered showers

People enjoy the warm weather on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Matthew Baker/PA Archive PA Archive/PA Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

Generally warm and dry with many areas seeing sunny spells.

There are a few showers around, mainly in the north and east, and they will be heaviest today, but less intense than the showers that we saw on Tuesday and Wednesday.