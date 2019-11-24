Search

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Feeling chilly out in the wind

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 November 2019

London will not quite escape Storm Gertrude (Picture: PA Images)

London will not quite escape Storm Gertrude (Picture: PA Images)

PA/Press Association Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

Bands of rain and showers moving northwards to affect many parts through the day. Heaviest and most persistent rain likely in the southwest.

Brightest across northwest Scotland. Temperatures close to the late November average but feeling chilly in brisk winds.

Have a great weekend!

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Giant rats, asbestos and flooding: So why was this house in Harold Hill signed off as fit for purpose?

A void report gave the house in Hilldene Avenue a clean bill of health. Right: A rat found at the property; the sheet of asbestos discovered upstairs; the state of the bathroom when tenants moved in. Pictures: Sophie Lewis

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS

