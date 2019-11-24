Video

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Feeling chilly out in the wind

London will not quite escape Storm Gertrude (Picture: PA Images) PA/Press Association Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

Bands of rain and showers moving northwards to affect many parts through the day. Heaviest and most persistent rain likely in the southwest.

Brightest across northwest Scotland. Temperatures close to the late November average but feeling chilly in brisk winds.

Have a great weekend!