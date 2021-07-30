News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
London weather: No Storm Evert warnings yet, with showers forecast

Jon King

Published: 10:47 AM July 30, 2021   
West Ham Park is open for visitors

This weekend brings sunny spells and showers, according to the Met Office. - Credit: City of London Corporation

The weather forecast for this weekend in east London is a mix of sunny spells and showers.

It is expected to be breezy in the east at first and remaining unsettled through the weekend and into Monday, August 2.

Saturday and Sunday are set to see a mixture of bright or sunny spells and showers, which will perhaps be heavy in places, with temperatures predicted to range from 15°C to 21°C, according to the Met Office.

The first half of next week is forecast to bring cloud and sunny spells, with lows of 14°C and highs of 21°C though temperatures could feel a degree or so cooler in the wind.

Some parts of the UK are getting ready to be hit by Storm Evert over the weekend, but as of today (Friday, July 30), there are no Met Office or Environment Agency flood warnings or alerts in place for London.

