Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Wind and rain make for a chilly one

A Generic Photo of frost covered reeds. See PA Feature GARDENING Frost. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature GARDENING Frost. Tina Lindegaard Knudsen

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

Windy with rain or showers at times during the day. Some bright or sunny spells spreading in from the northwest. Milder for most of England and Wales but colder than Thursday over Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Have a great weekend!