Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Video

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: 2018’s last weekend largely dry

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 December 2018

Embargoed to 0001 Friday December 30 File photo dated 01/01/13 of Fireworks lighting up Big Ben at midnight to welcome in the new year, as counting down to 2017 will take longer than usual this New Year's Eve as clock experts compensate for a slowdown in the Earth's rotation.

Embargoed to 0001 Friday December 30 File photo dated 01/01/13 of Fireworks lighting up Big Ben at midnight to welcome in the new year, as counting down to 2017 will take longer than usual this New Year's Eve as clock experts compensate for a slowdown in the Earth's rotation.

PA Wire/PA Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

The final instalment of weekends of 2018 looks set to be a reasonably calm one, weather wise.

There may be some mist and fog early in the mornings but apart from that it’s actually meant to be much warmer than normal for this time of year.

Hope you’re all enjoying the post-Christmas/pre-New Year’s haze. Today is Saturday for those that need reminding.

Have a great weekend.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Woman left with ‘serious’ injuries after Harold Hill car crash

A crime scene was in place outside of the St Francis Charity shop in Hilldene Avenue. Photo: Google Maps

Police investigating after car completely overturns in Rainham crash

A car completely overturned in Cherry Tree Lane, Rainham, last night: Photo: David Vaz

Heritage: Christmas in Hornchurch 150 years ago and the end of an ancient custom

In the early 1800s Hornchurch celebrated Christmas Day with a wrestling contest. The prize was a roasted boar's head. Photo: PA Archive

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Council cracks down on criminal landlords, issuing thousands of pounds worth of penalty notices this year

Romford Town centre. Havering Town Hall

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Woman arrested after Ipswich house fire

The incident happened in Bramford Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ‘smashed glass over victim’s head’ outside Ipswich pub

Otis Rose, 23, was convicted of wounding with intent at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New plans revealed for former County Hall in Ipswich

The former County Hall in Ipswich has been empty since 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: 2018’s last weekend largely dry

Embargoed to 0001 Friday December 30 File photo dated 01/01/13 of Fireworks lighting up Big Ben at midnight to welcome in the new year, as counting down to 2017 will take longer than usual this New Year's Eve as clock experts compensate for a slowdown in the Earth's rotation.

Owner of Romford’s Brookside Theatre named in New Years Honours list for services to arts and community

Brookside Theatre manager Jai Sepple is on the New Year Honours List. Picture: Ellie Hoskins/Brookside Theatre

Arise Sir Alastair! Essex and England batsman Cook receives knighthood

England's Alastair Cook leads the players off at the end of day four of his final Test match against India at The Kia Oval (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Brill says Orient must pick themselves up ahead of busy fixture list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Hornchurch approach half-time in ‘remarkable season’

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists