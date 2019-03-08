Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Drier than seven days ago!
PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 November 2019
Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.
England and Wales drier than Thursday, but windy with some rain developing over East Anglia and southeast England later. Northern Ireland and most of Scotland brighter and drier.
Feeling cold.
Outbreaks of rain spreading north and west overnight to affect most of England and Wales by dawn. Some clear spells across Scotland and Northern Ireland with local frost.
Have a great weekend