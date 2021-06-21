Clouds, rain and sunny intervals: East London weather forecast this week

Published: 3:47 PM June 21, 2021

Clouds and rain are predicted for most of the week in east London - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

After a wet weekend and a drizzly Monday, the weather in east London is due to improve this week.

This afternoon (Monday, June 21), London will feel murky and cool with outbreaks of light rain, according to the Met Office.

Tomorrow is forecast to be dry, but breezy and cloudy with highs of 18C.

On Wednesday, skies in east London are expected to be much sunnier, with highs of 19C and a low chance of rain.

The sun is expected to shine on Thursday morning, with highs of around 22C, but clouds are set to replace the sun by early afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

Friday morning is predicted to see sunny intervals, however by mid-afternoon there is a 40 per cent chance of rain.

Saturday is predicted to be a dry but cloudy day, with highs of 19C, but on Sunday the sun is set to finally come out for good, with highs of 22C.

According to the BBC, next week should be far sunnier, with highs of 25C - possibly a return to summer weather.