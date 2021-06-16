Thunderstorms, heavy rain forecast as Met Office issues yellow warnings

Published: 11:13 AM June 16, 2021 Updated: 11:14 AM June 16, 2021

Wild weather is expected to hit London from Wednesday evening (June 16) to Saturday morning (June 19). - Credit: PA

London is facing wild weather over the rest of the week after the Met Office extended a yellow warning.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain have been forecast for the next four days in London and south east England, with the potential for travel disruption, flooding and power cuts in certain areas.

The Met Office has issued four yellow weather warnings stretching from 6pm this evening (June 16) until Saturday morning (June 19).

The storms will break a recent spell of warm weather, culminating in a scorching high of 29C expected for the capital today.

What is a yellow weather warning?

According to the Met Office, many yellow weather warnings are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low-level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places.

Others are issued when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people but the certainty of those impacts is much lower.

What can I expect?

In issuing this week's warnings, the Met Office warned:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds; that fast flowing or deep floodwater is dangerous to life; and that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to homes and businesses lost.

