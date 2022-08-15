Met Office: Thunderstorm warning issued for London

The warning is due to last from Monday August 15 through to midnight on Wednesday August 17 - Credit: PA

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for London.

The warning runs from today (Monday, August 15) through to Wednesday.

Record-breaking temperatures and limited rainfall have been reported across the UK over the last few months, with eight areas, including London, recently being moved to “drought” status.

While some places will stay dry, the Met Office’s latest warning however states that parts of London and the south east will see thunderstorms and torrential rain in the next few days, with some disruption expected.

This could include the flooding of homes and businesses, cancellations to train and bus services, and potential power cuts.

For those looking to travel, the Met Office recommends taking precautions such as avoiding starting journeys until a heavy downpour clears, and sticking to main roads where possible, as they are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and other debris.

Greg Dewhurst, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said the week would start off quite humid before cooling down later on.

He told the PA news agency: “We’ll start off initially quite humid, particularly across the south and the east of the UK, with thundery showers and sunny spells, but it will gradually become cooler and fresher as the week goes on.

“First half of the week, we’re looking at some heavy downpours and thunderstorms developing.

“You can sort of see that sort of transition coming in from the north, it’s day by day.

“As we head towards Tuesday, temperatures are around 26C or 27C. Wednesday, Thursday will be the mid 20s."

Rainfall totals for August are already far below the long-term average according to the latest Enivronment Agency data, ranging from 12 per cent in north east England, down to 0pc in the south east and south west.

Several water companies have already imposed hosepipe bans, with Thames Water one of those saying it is planning on introducing one “in the coming weeks”.