Storm Eunice: What's closed today in east London?

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:51 AM February 18, 2022
Updated: 10:58 AM February 18, 2022
Parks and vaccination centres in east London will be closed today due to Storm Eunice - Credit: Havering Council

London is braced for "extremely strong winds" today as Storm Eunice hits, with the Met Office warning of significant disruption and dangerous conditions.

People are being urged to stay indoors and avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary.

Here is a round-up of parks, attractions and other public sites that are closed across east London today.

This list will be updated throughout the day - check back for the latest news.

Havering

Newham

  • All parks
  • All Covid mobile testing and vaccination sites
  • Youth Zones

Barking and Dagenham

  • Barking Learning Centre
  • Dagenham Library and Children’s Centre
  • Covid testing sites - but the Vicarage Field vaccination centre is currently open
  • Valence House
  • Barking Market
  • Parks, cemeteries and country parks will not be open this morning - planned funerals will still go ahead

Tower Hamlets

  • Museum of London Docklands
  • Victoria Park
  • Spitalfields City Farm

Redbridge

  • Parks - people are asked not use the borough's parks today and the council said it will secure the ones it can
  • All Covid testing sites

Follow our live Storm Eunice updates throughout today here.

