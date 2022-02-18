Live

Parks and vaccination centres in east London will be closed today due to Storm Eunice - Credit: Havering Council

London is braced for "extremely strong winds" today as Storm Eunice hits, with the Met Office warning of significant disruption and dangerous conditions.

People are being urged to stay indoors and avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary.

Here is a round-up of parks, attractions and other public sites that are closed across east London today.

This list will be updated throughout the day - check back for the latest news.

Havering

⚠️ WEATHER WARNING #StormEunice is expected to cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds this morning. Do not travel unless absolutely necessary. Council staff will be on standby to help, call our emergency line 01708 433999 & visit https://t.co/1jKWtdHd84 pic.twitter.com/zyx6C5D7wb — Havering Council (@LBofHavering) February 18, 2022

Romford Market is closed today (February 18)

All Covid testing sites

All parks - those will lockable gates will be locked

Newham

All parks

All Covid mobile testing and vaccination sites

Youth Zones

Barking and Dagenham

Please stay safe out there as the storm worsens this morning ❤️ https://t.co/6MMXMxZFdM — Barking and Dagenham (@lbbdcouncil) February 18, 2022

Barking Learning Centre

Dagenham Library and Children’s Centre

Covid testing sites - but the Vicarage Field vaccination centre is currently open

Valence House

Barking Market

Parks, cemeteries and country parks will not be open this morning - planned funerals will still go ahead

Tower Hamlets

Museum of London Docklands

Victoria Park

Spitalfields City Farm

Redbridge

Parks - people are asked not use the borough's parks today and the council said it will secure the ones it can

All Covid testing sites

Follow our live Storm Eunice updates throughout today here.