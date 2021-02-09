News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Weather

Gallery

Snowy scenes across Havering

Author Picture Icon

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 2:57 PM February 9, 2021   
The snow ducks paid residents a visit at Vickers House, Roneo Corner. 

The snow ducks paid residents a visit at Vickers House, Roneo Corner. - Credit: Sarah O'Shea

Temperatures plummeted across Havering this weekend and the snow has been falling for the past three days. Here's a round-up of our favourite winter wonderland snaps from residents.

Baby Rose Alice Regan in Rainham isn't too sure if she likes her first snow experience.

Baby Rose Alice Regan in Rainham isn't too sure if she likes her first snow experience. - Credit: Georgie Carlile

Sledging down the hills on the loop of Queens Hospital, things went a bit sideways!

Sledging down the hills on the loop of Queens Hospital, things went a bit sideways! - Credit: Sarah O'Shea

18-month-old Jayden having a little plod in his back garden.

18-month-old Jayden having a little plod in his back garden. - Credit: Cassie Shaw


The deer in Dagnam Park Reserves.

The deer in Dagnam Park Reserves. - Credit: Jan Sargent

8-month-old Bailey-Bo Beaumont by the River Rom. 

8-month-old Bailey-Bo Beaumont by the River Rom. - Credit: Imma DaLleshi

Holding the fort in Elm Park.

Holding the fort in Elm Park. - Credit: Sherri Williams

Dudley the cockapoo in Hornchurch Country Park. 

Dudley the cockapoo in Hornchurch Country Park. - Credit: Tracey Sellen

Deer in the Dagnam Park Reserves.

Deer in the Dagnam Park Reserves. - Credit: Jan Sargent

Little Alex takes a gander in Raphaels Park.

Little Alex takes a gander in Raphaels Park. - Credit: Tom Woodman

Teddy, 3, and Emily 5 in Rainham.

Teddy, 3, and Emily 5 in Rainham. - Credit: Mary Boland

Bower Park Academy in the snow. 

Bower Park Academy in the snow. - Credit: Eddie Aylett

Sledging in Hornchurch Country Park.

Sledging in Hornchurch Country Park. - Credit: Jemma Moore

Ingrebourne River.

Ingrebourne River. - Credit: Christ Metcalfe

Giant snowballs in Squirrels Heath Road.

Giant snowballs in Squirrels Heath Road. - Credit: Monica Puncheon

The snowman at Aspire Dance School in Romford.

The snowman at Aspire Dance School in Romford. - Credit: Victoria Blackholly

Sky the husky in Collier Row.

Sky the husky in Collier Row. - Credit: Caron Lawrence

Elodie the snow angel, Bedfords Country Park.

Elodie the snow angel, Bedfords Country Park. - Credit: Jodie Hackett


London Weather
Essex Weather
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harrow Lodge Park Hornchurch

Planning and Development

Mud mound dumped outside homes in council project now causing floods...

Charles Thomson

person
A12 junction

Almost 500 sign petition to make Pettits Lane A12 junction safer

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Scallywags Nursery in Suttons Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Scallywags Hornchurch

Education News

Havering nurseries warn they could go out of business without more support

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
snow in redbridge

Video

Snow forecast for east London from Sunday

Mike Bedigan, Press Association

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus