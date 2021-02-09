Snowy scenes across Havering

Temperatures plummeted across Havering this weekend and the snow has been falling for the past three days. Here's a round-up of our favourite winter wonderland snaps from residents.
Baby Rose Alice Regan in Rainham isn't too sure if she likes her first snow experience.
- Credit: Georgie Carlile
Sledging down the hills on the loop of Queens Hospital, things went a bit sideways!
- Credit: Sarah O'Shea
18-month-old Jayden having a little plod in his back garden.
- Credit: Cassie Shaw
The deer in Dagnam Park Reserves.
- Credit: Jan Sargent
8-month-old Bailey-Bo Beaumont by the River Rom.
- Credit: Imma DaLleshi
Holding the fort in Elm Park.
- Credit: Sherri Williams
Dudley the cockapoo in Hornchurch Country Park.
- Credit: Tracey Sellen
Deer in the Dagnam Park Reserves.
- Credit: Jan Sargent
Little Alex takes a gander in Raphaels Park.
- Credit: Tom Woodman
Teddy, 3, and Emily 5 in Rainham.
- Credit: Mary Boland
Bower Park Academy in the snow.
- Credit: Eddie Aylett
Sledging in Hornchurch Country Park.
- Credit: Jemma Moore
Ingrebourne River.
- Credit: Christ Metcalfe
Giant snowballs in Squirrels Heath Road.
- Credit: Monica Puncheon
The snowman at Aspire Dance School in Romford.
- Credit: Victoria Blackholly
Sky the husky in Collier Row.
- Credit: Caron Lawrence
Elodie the snow angel, Bedfords Country Park.
- Credit: Jodie Hackett
