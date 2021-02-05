Snow forecast for east London from Sunday

Video

Published: 3:34 PM February 5, 2021 Updated: 3:48 PM February 5, 2021

Snow and ice are being forecast for London from Sunday and into early next week.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice, covering the length of Britain, from midday on Saturday to midday on Wednesday.

Simon Partridge, meteorologist for the Met Office, added that continuous snow showers and strong wind in the east on Sunday would result in "really bad" visibility and up to 20cm of snow in some areas.

Public Health England has issued a cold weather alert between 9am on Saturday and 9pm on Wednesday, warning those with heart and lung problems to take precautions.

Dr Owen Landeg, group leader, extreme events and health protection at PHE, said: "Cold weather isn't just uncomfortable, it can have a serious impact on health. For older people and those with heart and lung problems, it can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

"So it's really crucial at this time, especially ahead of a very cold snap, to remember to check on frail or older neighbours or relatives, especially those living alone or who have serious illnesses.

"Make a call, or socially distanced doorstep visit if they live close by, to remind them of some simple but important health tips such as heating their home to at least 18C, 64.4F, and to keep up to date with the forecast."