News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Weather

Video

Snow forecast for east London from Sunday

Author Picture Icon

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Published: 3:34 PM February 5, 2021    Updated: 3:48 PM February 5, 2021
snow in redbridge

Snow is forecast for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. - Credit: Ron Jeffries

Snow and ice are being forecast for London from Sunday and into early next week.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice, covering the length of Britain, from midday on Saturday to midday on Wednesday.

Simon Partridge, meteorologist for the Met Office, added that continuous snow showers and strong wind in the east on Sunday would result in "really bad" visibility and up to 20cm of snow in some areas.

Public Health England has issued a cold weather alert between 9am on Saturday and 9pm on Wednesday, warning those with heart and lung problems to take precautions.

Dr Owen Landeg, group leader, extreme events and health protection at PHE, said: "Cold weather isn't just uncomfortable, it can have a serious impact on health. For older people and those with heart and lung problems, it can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

"So it's really crucial at this time, especially ahead of a very cold snap, to remember to check on frail or older neighbours or relatives, especially those living alone or who have serious illnesses.

"Make a call, or socially distanced doorstep visit if they live close by, to remind them of some simple but important health tips such as heating their home to at least 18C, 64.4F, and to keep up to date with the forecast."

Most Read

  1. 1 Queen's Hospital investigating complaint against 'Covid-denying employee'
  2. 2 Mud mound dumped outside homes in council project now causing floods, residents claim
  3. 3 Almost 500 sign petition to make Pettits Lane A12 junction safer
  1. 4 RSPCA appeal after sick goat dumped on a Romford road
  2. 5 Havering nurseries warn they could go out of business without more support
  3. 6 Raiders bring in Ben Solder to bolster roster
  4. 7 Snow forecast for east London from Sunday
  5. 8 Covid deaths at Queen's and King George hospitals down by 32%
  6. 9 Noak Hill woman raises funds and awareness for 'hellish' rare disease
  7. 10 Death pub’s garden lights installation ‘unsatisfactory’, experts tell court
Havering News
Redbridge News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kandiah Ratnakumar, a renowned knee surgeon at BHRUT, died from Covid-19 less than a year after he retired after 39 years serving the NHS.

Coronavirus

Tributes to surgeon who died of Covid just months after retiring

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Most wards in Havering are now have rolling rates between 200 and 399, which is the second highest category.

North Ockendon has the highest coronavirus infection rate in Havering

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Mawney Road Picture: Google Maps

Heritage: The Mawney Road bakery tragedy

Prof Ged Martin

Logo Icon
Senior sister Sinead Skelton described the moment King George hospital were able to send a home a dying Covid-19 patient to be with her family.

King George Hospital

'Grateful wave' as dying Covid patient goes home to be with family

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus