Romford Market will not open tomorrow as fears grow over turbulent weather warnings.

Storm Eunice is expected to cause "significant disruption" due to "extremely strong winds", according to the Met Office.

An amber weather warning has been issued for tomorrow (February 18) across London and the South, with a rare red warning given for southwest coastal areas of the UK.

The Met said wind speeds are expected to be "significant and damaging for many", with 70-80mph gusts possible in London.

Announcing the market's closure, Havering Council said: "This is due to the amber weather warning – predicting extremely strong winds and significant disruption."

The council warned people to "take care" and "check regular reports for weather updates".

For Storm Eunice updates, check this website throughout tomorrow.