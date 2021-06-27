Pictures: Romford flash flood as clean-up gets under way
- Credit: James Hollingsworth
Residents have shared their pictures with the Recorder of flooded homes, submerged cars and swamped gardens following flash floods on Friday night.
While homes, gardens and cars were damaged as a "tornado" hit Barking at about 7pm, residents in Romford, Hornchurch, Collier Row and other parts of Havering faced a a deluge of rain.
But while motorists battled through the conditions, homes and gardens faced the brunt of the damage with water breaching front door levels in some areas.
Many residents like Steve Mann (pictured above) spent Friday night and this weekend clearing up. His garden and the ground floor of his home flooded during the torrential rain.
Resident James Hollingsworth said: "We had a short power cut when the storm hit and the back garden was also flooded."
During the flash floods the A12 Colchester Road (RM3) between Gallows Corner and Whitelands Way was temporarily closed both ways and Greater Anglia Rail reported delays of up to 20 minutes on trains travelling through Chadwell Heath and Brentwood.
Do you suffer persistent flooding in Havering? Email michael.adkins@archant.co.uk with your experiences.
