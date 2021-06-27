News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Weather

Pictures: Romford flash flood as clean-up gets under way

Author Picture Icon

Michael Adkins

Published: 2:41 PM June 27, 2021   
Flooding in Hornchurch after Barking "tornado"

Flooding in Douglas Road, Hornchurch, on Friday June 25th as "tornado" hits nearby Barking. - Credit: James Hollingsworth

Residents have shared their pictures with the Recorder of flooded homes, submerged cars and swamped gardens following flash floods on Friday night.

While homes, gardens and cars were damaged as a "tornado" hit Barking at about 7pm, residents in Romford, Hornchurch, Collier Row and other parts of Havering faced a a deluge of rain.

flooded property in Havering on Friday June 25

Mrs Hull's flooded property in Havering following flash floods on Friday June 25 as a "tornado" hit nearby Barking. - Credit: Mrs Hull

But while motorists battled through the conditions, homes and gardens faced the brunt of the damage with water breaching front door levels in some areas.

flooded house in Havering after June 25 flash flood.

Steve Mann clearing up after his garden and the ground floor of his home flooded on Friday June 25. - Credit: Steve Mann

Many residents like Steve Mann (pictured above) spent Friday night and this weekend clearing up. His garden and the ground floor of his home flooded during the torrential rain.

Cars partially submerged after Hornchurch flooding

Flooding in Douglas Road, Hornchurch, on Friday June 25th as "tornado" hits nearby Barking. - Credit: James Hollingsworth

Resident James Hollingsworth said: "We had a short power cut when the storm hit and the back garden was also flooded."

Garden flooded in Havering on Friday June 25

Graham Bell said his garden in Havering completely flooded as it often does during torrential rain. - Credit: Graham Bell

During the flash floods the A12 Colchester Road (RM3) between Gallows Corner and Whitelands Way was temporarily closed both ways and Greater Anglia Rail reported delays of up to 20 minutes on trains travelling through Chadwell Heath and Brentwood.

Car in Douglas Road, Hornchurch, following flash floods.

Flooding in Douglas Road, Hornchurch, on Friday June 25 as "tornado" hits nearby Barking. - Credit: James Hollingsworth

You may also want to watch:

Do you suffer persistent flooding in Havering? Email michael.adkins@archant.co.uk with your experiences.


Most Read

  1. 1 Severe flooding in Havering and Dagenham as "tornado" hits Barking
  2. 2 Heritage: The family who revolutionised the Upminster brickworks
  3. 3 New traffic measure in Hornchurch slammed as 'a complete joke'
  1. 4 Water company apologises for 'serious' flood which causes school closure
  2. 5 From Gemma Collins to Kem Cetinay: Reality stars born in and around Romford
  3. 6 Romford head chef recognised as 'best in region' with award
  4. 7 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed in east London this week?
  5. 8 Market Place development plans given go-ahead
  6. 9 'I'm so proud': Romford Film Festival launches fifth annual event
  7. 10 Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics coming to Havering
London Weather
Flooding
Romford News
Hornchurch News
Collier Row News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Traffic (right) on the Westbound M40 approaching the Handy Cross roundabout. Severe traffic jams are

Disruptions to your journey by car and train around Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Romford Ambulance Station

London Ambulance Service

Ambulance stations to close and be replaced by single centre, LAS reveals

Victoria Munro, LDRS

Logo Icon
Joseph Oluwasanni

Courts

Harold Hill man convicted after robbing four pensioners at ATM

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
CGI of the staff car park

Education News

Plans submitted to demolish pool and erect new school building in Rainham

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus