Pictures: Romford flash flood as clean-up gets under way

Published: 2:41 PM June 27, 2021

Flooding in Douglas Road, Hornchurch, on Friday June 25th as "tornado" hits nearby Barking. - Credit: James Hollingsworth

Residents have shared their pictures with the Recorder of flooded homes, submerged cars and swamped gardens following flash floods on Friday night.

While homes, gardens and cars were damaged as a "tornado" hit Barking at about 7pm, residents in Romford, Hornchurch, Collier Row and other parts of Havering faced a a deluge of rain.

Mrs Hull's flooded property in Havering following flash floods on Friday June 25 as a "tornado" hit nearby Barking. - Credit: Mrs Hull

But while motorists battled through the conditions, homes and gardens faced the brunt of the damage with water breaching front door levels in some areas.

Steve Mann clearing up after his garden and the ground floor of his home flooded on Friday June 25. - Credit: Steve Mann

Many residents like Steve Mann (pictured above) spent Friday night and this weekend clearing up. His garden and the ground floor of his home flooded during the torrential rain.

Flooding in Douglas Road, Hornchurch, on Friday June 25th as "tornado" hits nearby Barking. - Credit: James Hollingsworth

Resident James Hollingsworth said: "We had a short power cut when the storm hit and the back garden was also flooded."

Graham Bell said his garden in Havering completely flooded as it often does during torrential rain. - Credit: Graham Bell

During the flash floods the A12 Colchester Road (RM3) between Gallows Corner and Whitelands Way was temporarily closed both ways and Greater Anglia Rail reported delays of up to 20 minutes on trains travelling through Chadwell Heath and Brentwood.

Flooding in Douglas Road, Hornchurch, on Friday June 25 as "tornado" hits nearby Barking. - Credit: James Hollingsworth

You may also want to watch:

Do you suffer persistent flooding in Havering? Email michael.adkins@archant.co.uk with your experiences.



